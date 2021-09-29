UMS Hospital to be completed in 2023

KOTA KINABALU(Sept 29): Hospital Universiti Malaysia Sabah (HUMS) when completed in 2023, will be ready to provide the best service to the people and thus improve the level of health in the state.

UMS Vice Chancelor, Prof Datuk Dr Taufiq Yap Yun Hin said among the services offered by the hospital are consultation and treatment by specialist doctors, 24-hour emergency and accident service as well as a diagnostic laboratory, pharmacy and a radiology centre.

“This will definitely boost medical access, especially to specialist doctors in the state, thus helping to improve the level of health in Sabah,” he said in a statement on Wednesday.

Taufiq added that among the main mission of the HUMS being built was to provide better health facilities to the people in Sabah.

This, he added, was announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob when tabling the 12th Malaysia Plan on Monday.

According to Taufiq, although the hospital building is still under construction, HUMS is already operating in seven clinics adding, “we have three clinics each at UMS Kota Kinabalu, UMS Sandakan Branch and UMS Labuan International Campus.”

HUMS, he said HUMS also operates at UMS Kingfisher Polyclinic and UMS Kudat Community Clinic, apart from having a UMS-YKN Dialysis Center and a dental clinic.

“At the same time, we also offer several services. HUMS has been operating the UMS vaccination centre since June 14 and so far, we have managed to provide a total of 101,831 doses of vaccines,” he said.

HUMS, said Taufiq, will carry out three main functions when fully completed later.

“It will serve as a teaching and learning center for medical and nursing students; conducting medical and health science research and also offer medical and health services to the public.

“This teaching hospital has the concept of a smart hospital and the entire operation is done digitally by applying the Industrial Revolution 4.0 (IR 4.0) technology. The HUMS building will be equipped with the latest facilities with a capacity of 400 beds, 22 surgical wards and 145 clinics including specialist clinics,” he disclosed.