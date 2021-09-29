Women hold 38.2 pct of decision-making posts in public sector in 2020 – Siti Zailah

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 29): Women hold 38.2 percent of decision-making posts in the public sector by filling most of the Premier Grade C and above posts in 2020, said Deputy Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff.

She said this was based on statistics by the Public Service Department (JPA) in 2020.

In the private sector, she said, women held 25. per cent of the decision-making posts based on their membership on the board of directors in the top 100 public listed companies.

“The number of women representatives in the Dewan Rakyat is now almost 15 per cent, which is 33 women out of 220 parliamentary seats (there are two vacant seats in parliament currently).

“The percentage of women in the Dewan Negara (Senate) is also almost 15 per cent, which is eight women out of 53 senators,” she said in response to a question from Nor Azrina Surip (PH-Merbok) during the question and answer session in Parliament today.

She also told the house that efforts to increase women’s representation in Parliament was the responsibility of all political parties.

Meanwhile, at a press conference later, Siti Zailah said, the ministry planned to meet with several political leaders to discuss efforts to achieve 30 per cent women female representation in Parliament.

Most political parties use the ‘winnable candidate’ factor as a benchmark to nominate members as election candidates, she said, adding that efforts should be made to increase women participation in policy making. – Bernama