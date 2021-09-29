Yayasan Kebajikan Sabah launched

KOTA KINABALU(Sept 29): The Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) government has officially launched the Yayasan Kebajikan Sabah (YKS), an institution that is tasked to assist the State Government in carrying out its welfare agenda.

The ceremony was officiated by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajii Noor during GRS’ first-anniversary celebration, held at Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) on Wednesday.

“Guided by the model and success of the Yayasan Kebajikan Negara (YKN) at the national level, the YKS will be assisting the State Government in carrying out its welfare agenda.

“Among the main functions of this institution is to strengthen the cooperation between the government and the NGOs, corporate and private sectors, as well as other bodies that are willing to raise funds and channel welfare contributions to the underprivileged and those with special needs,” he said in his speech.

Hajij disclosed that the institution would be professionally managed by trained social workers to ensure that the distribution of aid is transparent and to the target groups.

During the event, several GLCs and corporate bodies presented initial funding, totaling RM11,600,000, to YKS.

Sawit Kinabalu Group donated RM5 million while Yayasan Sabah Group (Sabah Softwood Berhad and Benta Wawasan Sdn Bhd) donated RM2 million.

WCT Holdings Bhd, Qhazanah Sabah Berhad, Sabah Credit and Sabah Energy Corporation Sdn Bhd donated RM1 million each while IPMUDA Berhad, Lau Gek Poh Foundation, Persatuan Syarikat Pengurusan Kelab Negeri Sabah and Cement Industries (Sabah) Sdn Bhd donated RM250,00, RM200,000, RM100,000 and RM50,000 respectively.

“On behalf of the State Government and the Board of Trustees of YKS, I would like to thank all the parties involved,” said Hajiji, who also serves as the chairman of the YKS Board of Trustees.