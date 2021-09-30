Bar patrons, owner issued RM104,500 in compounds for violating SOP

KUCHING (Sept 30): Compounds totalling RM104,500 were issued by police at a bar in Carpenter Street here after the owner and patrons were found to have violated the National Recovery Plan’s standard operating procedures (SOP).

Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said 44 men and 20 women were issued compound notices under Rule 17(1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within an Infected Local Area) Regulations 2021, during an inspection carried out at midnight yesterday.

“Among the offences committed by these individuals were failing to observe physical distancing and also operating the bar beyond the permitted hours,” he said in a statement.

Each patron was given a compound of RM1,500 while the owner received a RM10,000 compound.

Ahsmon said similar checks will continue to be carried out on premises to ensure compliance with the standard operating procedures.