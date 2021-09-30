CBT: Tuai Rumah claims trial to using JKKK funds as down payment for lorry

KUCHING (Sept 30): A Tuai Rumah from Kampung Ensebang Kuari Baru, Serian was charged in the Sessions Court here yesterday with misappropriating Village Security and Development Committee (JKKK) funds amounting to RM35,000 in 2018.

Alek Libau, 58, was charged with committing criminal breach (CBT) of trust under Section 405 of the Penal Code, and an alternative charge of dishonest misappropriation of property framed under Section 403 of the Penal Code.

He plead not guilty to the main and alternative charges after they were read to him in front of Judge Steve Ritikos, who set Oct 12 for case management.

The court also allowed the accused to be released on court bail of RM10,000 with two local sureties.

According to the main charge, Alek is accused of committing CBT involving Kampung Ensebang Kuari Baru’s JKKK account amounting to RM35,000 which was allocated for the village’s road repair and maintenance work.

On the alternative charge, he is accused of misusing funds amounting to RM35,000 from the JKKK account that was also allocated for the repair and maintenance of the village road.

The two acts were allegedly committed on Oct 23, 2018, between 8.30am and 12.30pm at a bank in Serian.

It is understood that the RM35,000 was a minor rural project (MRP) grant that was banked into the JKKK’s account.

The accused allegedly withdrew the money for him to pay a down payment for the purchase of a five-tonne lorry for his own personal use.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Deputy Public Prosecutor Nur Nisla Abdul Latif prosecuted while the accused was represented by lawyer Jonathan Tay.