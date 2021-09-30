Collision between two lorries leaves one driver dead, another injured

SIBU (Sept 30): One person was killed and another injured in a head-on collision involving two lorries at Mile 13, Jalan Sibu/Bintulu yesterday afternoon.

Sibu police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit said the deceased was identified as Kong Sii Cheng, 46, from Jalan Sawi.

The injured victim, a 29-year-old from Balingian, suffered a fractured right shoulder and other injuries, he added.

He said the collision occurred around 3.05pm when the younger lorry driver was travelling from Sibujaya towards Jalan Stapang.

“However, when arriving at a hilly section of the road at Mile 13 Jalan Sibu/Bintulu, he lost control of his lorry, causing the rear of the truck to swerve into the opposite lane and collide with an oncoming lorry driven by Kong,” he said in a media statement.

Stanley said Kong was pinned to his seat and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fire and Rescue Department personnel extricated Kong from the wreckage and his body was later sent to the hospital for further action.

Stanley said the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1957.