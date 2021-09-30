Covid-19: 15 deaths recorded from Sept 21-29 in S’wak, four BID cases

KUCHING (Sept 30): Sarawak reported 15 Covid-19 fatalities between Sept 21 and 29 with four being brought-in-dead (BID) cases.

According to the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its daily update on the pandemic, the four BID cases were reported on Sept 21 in Serian and Betong, and on Sept 26 in Sri Aman and Sibu.

A 79-year-old man from Serian was one of the BID cases on Sept 21, who had dyslipidemia, heart disease and stroke, and was taken to the Serian Hospital.

A 65-year-old woman from Betong was another BID case on Sept 21. She had hypertension, dyslipidemia, stroke and required assistance with her daily life. She was taken to the Betong Hospital, said SDMC.

On Sept 26, a 74-year-old woman from Sri Aman was one of the BID cases. She had hypertension, diabetes and dyslipidemia, and was taken to Sri Aman Hospital.

A 65-year-old man from Sibu was another BID cases on that day, who had hypertension, and was brought to Sibu Hospital.

On the same day, a 76-year-old man from Betong died from Covid-19 at Saratok Hospital. He had hypertension.

On Sept 25, a 70-year-old woman from Serian died in Serian Hospital. She had diabetes, hypertension, chronic heart disease and chronic kidney disease.

Another 63-year-old woman from Betong also died in Betong Hospital that day. She had hypertension and dyslipidemia.

Five deaths were reported in Miri, Sarikei, Kuching, Serian and Samarahan on Sept 27.

A 77-year-old woman from Miri died in Miri Hospital. She had hypertension, diabetes and anemia.

A 66-year-old woman from Sarikei died in Sarikei Hospital. She had hypertension, diabetes and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

A 56-year-old man from Kuching died in Sarawak General Hospital. He had hypertension and diabetes.

A 59-year-old man from Serian died in Sarawak General Hospital. He had hypertension, diabetes and dyslipidemia.

On Sept 28, a 95-year-old man from Sibu died in Sibu Hospital. He had hypertension, diabetes, dyslipidemia and heart disease.

On the same day, an 83-year-old man from Serian died in Serian Hospital. He had no history of identified illnesses.

On Sept 29, a 74-year-old man from Kuching died in Bau Hospital. He had hypertension, autoimmune, heart disease and chronic kidney disease.