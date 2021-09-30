Covid-19: 99.4 pct of 2,487 new cases in Sarawak under Category 1, 2

KUCHING (Sept 30): About 99.4 per cent of Sarawak’s 2,487 Covid-19 cases today were under Categories 1 and 2, with no to mild symptoms, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The committee in its daily update on the pandemic said 431 cases or 17.33 per cent were in Category 1 and 2,041 cases or 82.07 per cent in Category 2.

There were three cases in Category 3 with patients having pneumonia, seven in Category 4 with patients having pneumonia requiring oxygen support, and five in Category 5 with patients having pneumonia and requiring ventilator support, which accounted for 0.6 per cent of today’s infections.

To date, Sarawak has accumulated 209,624 Covid-19 cases.

Meanwhile, Kuching continued to top the state’s infections list with 745 new cases followed by Miri (361), Sarikei (168), Sibu (139) and Bintulu (108).

Other districts that reported two-digit cases were Limbang (82), Saratok (79), Serian (74), Sri Aman (73), Bau (67), Asajaya (67), Samarahan (59), Lundu (51), Kanowit (48), BEtong (43), Simunjan (37), Kapit (36) and Tatau (31).

Districts that also reported two-digit cases were Bukit Mabong (24), Subis (22), Meradong (21), Lawas (19), Dalat (17), Lubok Antu (16), Belaga (14), Tebedu (13), Selangau (12), Tanjung Manis (11) and Daro (10).

Districts that recorded single-digit cases were Mukah (9), Marudi (7), Julau (6), Pusa (4), Song (4), Beluru (4), Pakan (3), Kabong (2) and Sebauh (1).

Matu and Telang Usan were the only districts that reported no new cases today.