Covid-19 self-test now required for guests of events attended by Sarawak CM, TYT

KUCHING (Sept 30): All guests at official events attended by the Sarawak chief minister or Head of State are now required to test negative for Covid-19 using self-test kits at the venues before they are allowed in.

This was confirmed by officers of the Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) during the Le Tour de Restoration (Greening Sarawak Campaign) launching ceremony at the State Legislative Assembly building today, which was attended by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“Everyone must provide Covid-19 negative test results before attending any event which has the presence of Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud and Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg from now on,” an officer said when asked.

The officer also said that the requirement was introduced about two weeks ago and guests have been asked to arrive an hour earlier to take the test using kits provided by the events’ organisers.

Before the start of the launching ceremony today, guests were given Covid-19 self test kits by the organisers and required to do the test, which uses saliva, before entering the venue.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) today said there were 2,487 new Covid-19 infections with 99.4 per cent of them are in Categories 1 or 2, or are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms respectively.

“Out of that figure, 431 cases or 17.33 per cent are in Category 1 and 2,041 cases or 82.07 per cent in Category 2.

“There were three cases in Category 3 (patients with pneumonia), seven cases in Category 4 (patients with pneumonia requiring oxygen) and five cases in Category 5 (patients with pneumonia requiring ventilator support), which accounted for 0.6 per cent of today’s infections,” said the committee in its Covid-19 daily update.

To date, Sarawak has a total of 209,624 infections.