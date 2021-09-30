Covid-19 vaccination mandatory for federal civil servants – Public Service Department

PUTRAJAYA (Sept 30): Covid-19 vaccination is mandatory for federal public officers, said the Public Service Department (PSD) today.

In a statement released today, PSD said it was to give confidence and assurance to the public to ensure the smooth delivery of public services to the people and in line with efforts to restore the government’s services to full operational level based on the phases of the National Recovery Plan.

According to PSD, almost 98 per cent of civil servants have taken the Covid-19 vaccination, with 1.6 per cent involving 16,902 people having yet to register.

“All federal public services officers are required to immediately complete their vaccination before Nov 1,” it said.

During the period, civil servants who have yet to receive their Covid-19 vaccine must walk-in to any government vaccination centre (PPV) for the purpose.

“For officers who cannot be given the vaccine due to health reasons, they have to submit the necessary health documents that have been verified by a government medical officer to their respective department head,” it said.

PSD said those who did not get the vaccine by the stipulated time without a valid exemption would be subjected to disciplinary action.

All public officers are subject to the Public Officers (Conduct and Discipline) Regulations 1993 [P.U. (A) 395/1993], it said. – Bernama