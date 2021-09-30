Covid-19 vaccination not mandatory for Sarawak civil servants

KUCHING (Sept 30): The Sarawak government will not make it compulsory for its civil servants to be vaccinated against Covid-19 although it is now mandatory for their federal counterparts.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said the state will leave it to the civil servants themselves to decide if they want to be vaccinated.

He said what was important now is that the government continues to provide the vaccine to all Sarawakians to protect them from the Covid-19 virus.

“It is up to them (civil servants) because we know some want to take the vaccine, some don’t.

“Whatever it is for Sarawak, our vaccination programme is always continuous to protect our people, because there is no other way but through vaccination,” he said during a press conference after launching a statewide greening campaign here.

The Public Service Department announced earlier today that the Covid-19 vaccination was mandatory for federal public officers.

It said it was to give confidence and assurance to the public to ensure the smooth delivery of public services to the people and in line with efforts to restore the government’s services to full operational level based on the phases of the National Recovery Plan.

According to PSD, almost 98 per cent of civil servants have taken the Covid-19 vaccination, with 1.6 per cent involving 16,902 people have yet to register.

“All federal public services officers are required to immediately complete their vaccination before Nov 1,” it said, adding that those who cannot be vaccinated due to health reasons must provide the necessary documents that have been verified by a government medical officer.

PSD said those who did not get the vaccine by the stipulated time without a valid exemption would be subjected to disciplinary action, adding that all public officers are subject to the Public Officers (Conduct and Discipline) Regulations 1993 [P.U. (A) 395/1993].

Meanwhile, Abang Johari said the vaccination programme in Sarawak had progressed well.

He added that although the state recorded a high number of Covid-19 cases daily, the majority of them were in Category One or were asymptomatic and Category Two with mild symptoms.

On the issue of the implementation of lowering the voting age from 21 to 18 years by December 31 this year, Abang Johari welcomed the matter.

“It’s no problem and we abide by the court’s decision. In addition we are a democratic country,” he said.

The High Court here had recently ordered the Federal Government to expedite the implementation of lowering the voting age from 21 to 18 years by December 31 this year.

This came after Judicial Commissioner Alexander Siew How Wei ruled in favour of a judicial review filed by five Sarawakian youths representing the Sarawak Vote campaign.