Formula for special grant must be finalised immediately – DTTAS

MIRI (Sept 30): The Dayak Think Tank Association Sarawak (DTTAS) said special grants under Article 112D of the Federal Constitution mentioned in Budget 2022 must be finalised using the right formula to ensure Sabah and Sarawak get the share they deserve.

In a press statement yesterday, the non-governmental organisation (NGO) said the last time the matter was reviewed was in 1974, even though under the Federal Constitution the matter must be reviewed every five years.

“The special grant under Article 112D of the Federal Constitution is part of the federal grant.

“After 1974, the annual special grant of RM16 million for Sarawak as stated in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) was only reviewed once, that was in 2020 during the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government,” said the statement.

The statement was jointly signed by DTTAS deputy president Edward Awan, vice president II Diana David Itang and executive committee member Richard Isau.

DTTAS claimed that the previous government (PH) was planning to double the amount to RM32 million for Sarawak and to continuously increase the amount to RM64 million within a period of five years.

“But after Perikatan Nasional (PN) took over the government, the proposal seemed to have ‘disappeared’ just like that.

“We appreciate the initiative in creating a special portfolio for Sabah and Sarawak Affairs in the Federal Cabinet which is also represented by a Sarawak MP. But we are still waiting to see the result and achievement of this special portfolio,” they added.

In line with that, DTTAS is questioning the formula to be used to obtain the amount of the special grant under Article 112D, under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“The formula is still not clear and never announced. There must be a formula to determine the amount for Sarawak under Article 112D of the Malaysian Constitution.

“It cannot be a one-off formula as there are increases in revenue earned by the Federal Government and the calculation on the formula should be adjusted according to that,” stressed DTTAS.

The NGO added that the Federal Government must use the right formula not only to divide income to Sabah and Sarawak, but also in the giving of special grant under Article 112D, and they must also make right all the agreements made in MA63.

“Sarawak deserves a bigger allocation as it is a large state.

“We must look at the framework of the things that the state needs, because Sarawak is a large state and has a relatively large population. So, we need allocations that are much bigger than what is given now,” they pointed out

DTTAS is confident that the allocations given can be used to boost development throughout Sarawak, especially in the aspect of basic infrastructure and facilities, for the benefit and comfort of the people.

“Our forefathers signed the MA63 with good intention and believed that they were contributing to national development by being a part of the agreement and sharing of revenue.

“Thus, the needs of Sabah and Sarawak must be given the attention they deserve, as many areas are still left behind and lacking in basic infrastructures.

“A thorough study of the MA63 will definitely highlight several other matters that also need to be reviewed or have not been implemented,” said DTTAS further.