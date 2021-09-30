Govt to monitor Covid-19 situation before deciding on Lima, Defence Services Asia

PETALING JAYA (Sept 30): The government will be studying the current Covid-19 situation in the country before deciding on organising of Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA) and Defence Services Asia (DSA).

Senior Defence Minister, Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein said before deciding on its implementation, the ministry would hold discussions with the industries and interested companies from abroad to ensure their involving for the success of both exhibitions.

“LIMA and DSA would depend on the Covid-19 situation. I wish to reiterate that the organising of both events is not only on the consideration of ourselves as the Covid-19 environment will also determine the involvement of the related industries.

“We have to pray and today we are seeing the Covid-19 situation improving. At the same time, we have to interact with all parties involved to see the success of both shows,” he said.

He was speaking at a media conference after the Wearing of the United Nations Beret ceremony, the handing over of the Malaysian flag and the despatch of the first Malbatt 850-9 batch to Lebanon at RMAF Subang Air Base near here today.

On March 5, the media reported that LIMA would not be held this year even though there was a demand to hold it virtually and the decision is still to hold LIMA 2023.

DSA which was scheduled to be held in August 2020 was postponed for almost two years to a new date in March 28-31 2022. – Bernama