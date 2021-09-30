Head-on collision with pick-up in Spaoh leaves car driver with broken leg

SPAOH (Sept 30): A 24-year-old driver suffered a broken right leg after the car she was driving was involved in a head-on collision with a pick-up truck at Jalan Bebuling Spaoh yesterday (Sept 29).

Firefighters took about an hour to extricate the victim, who was pinned to the driver’s seat.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), a report on the accident was received at 1.47pm.

Personnel from the Betong fire station were deployed to the scene.

In the same car was the victim’s mother, who managed to exit the vehicle safely.

It is understood that the mother did not suffer any serious injuries.

The driver of the pick-up truck, a 50-year-old man, did not suffer any physical injuries.

It is believed that the car was heading towards Spaoh from Betong while the pick-up truck was heading in the opposite direction.

The car driver was later brought to Betong Hospital for further medical treatment.

Also at the scene were the police and Civil Defence Force.