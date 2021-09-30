Karaoke, cinemas, celebrations still prohibited under Sarawak’s NRP Phase three

KUCHING (Sept 30): Although the whole of Sarawak will be in Phase Three of the Covid-19 National Recovery Plan from tomorrow, some services and activities in the economic and social sectors are still not allowed to resume.

According to the updated standard operating procedures (SOPs) released by the State Disaster Management Committee today, activities in the economic sector like night clubs, pubs and karaokes, including family karaokes, are still not permitted. (For the full SOP, click here: SOP PELAN PEMULIHAN NEGARA FASA 3 SARAWAK_GREEN KEMASKINI 1 OKTOBER 2021)

Also prohibited from reopening are theme parks and family entertainment centers, performance activities in the hotel lounge; indoor or outdoor busking activities and activities at cinemas and cineplexes.

Similarly, social gatherings such as feasts, weddings (except matrimonial/marriage registration), engagement ceremony, reception, aqiqah ceremony, prayers, tahlil, birthday celebrations, birthday celebrations, reunions, retreats and other social gatherings are not allowed.

In addition, mass activities that involve the movement and gathering of people where it is difficult to enforce social distancing such as fun runs, fun rides, marathons, and triathlons are prohibited.

Also included in the negative list is any activity that can draw a big crowd that may complicate physical distancing and compliance with the Health Director General’s Covid-19 prevention instructions.