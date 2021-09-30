KMI Healthcare acquires Tawau Specialist Hospital

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 30): Kumpulan Medic Iman Sdn Bhd (KMI Healthcare), a group healthcare arm of TDM Berhad, through its wholly owned subsidiary, KMI Tawau Medical Centre Sdn Bhd has entered into agreements for the acquisition of operations of Tawau Specialist Hospital (TSH) and sub-lease of its building with Tawau Specialist Hospital Sdn Bhd (TSHSB) for a consideration of RM8 million.

The signing ceremony was held at Mandarin Oriental, Kuala Lumpur on Sept 30 which was live streamed on Facebook.

Upon acquisition, TSH will be renamed as KMI Tawau Medical Centre (KMI Tawau).

This rebranding forms part of a thorough transformation program canvassed by KMI Healthcare for KMI Tawau, which shall be followed by expansion of current capacity to 76 beds via development of a six-storey building to meet the demand for excellent and affordable healthcare services within Tawau and its surrounding areas.

The signed agreements consist of Business Transfer Agreement and Sub-Lease Agreement whereby the parties agree for full transfer of TSH operations and its underlying assets to KMI Healthcare.

Through the Sub-Lease Agreement, KMI Healthcare shall lease the hospital land and building from TSHSB for a gross period of 30 years (15 years and renewable for another 15 years).

Chairman of KMI Healthcare, Raja Dato’ Haji Idris Raja Kamaruddin, in his statement said, “The new building, which is in development now, will be ready by Q1 2024 with an extended Resident Consultant service introduced, such as Orthopedic, Ear, Nose & Throat (ENT), apart from the existing Consultant, Obstetric and Gynaecology (O&G), Paediatrician, Surgeon and Physician.

“Perhaps more subspecialties will be introduced. We invite and welcome more consultants to explore east Sabah,” he said

According to him, there are currently four other hospitals under KMI Healthcare, and they are KMI Kuala Terengganu Medical Centre, previously known as Kuala Terengganu Specialist Hospital, KMI Kuantan Medical Centre, KMI Kelana Jaya Medical Centre and KMI Taman Desa Medical Centre.

“With our strength, we are now able to reach more people and better serve our existing customers in East Malaysia.

“The acquisition is part of the company’s effort in its brownfield development strategy and to diversify its business operations in other parts of Malaysia. We are open to collaborations with industry experts and healthcare vendors who are similarly dedicated to safe and quality healthcare service,” he added.