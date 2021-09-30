KPDNHEP to fund iCAN 2021 winner’s patent application for her animal feed invention

PUTRAJAYA (Sept 30): The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) will fund the cost of a patent application for Maryam Muzamir’s invention which bagged three gold medals in the 6th Canadian International Innovation and Invention Competition (iCAN 2021) in Toronto, Canada.

Maryam, 11, who is a student at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Perempuan Methodist Kuantan made a name for herself in the competition, dubbed the largest innovation and design competition in the North American continent, with her creation of animal feed using shrimp shells and snail shells called YAM 2.0.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the Intellectual Property Corporation of Malaysia (MyIPO) would begin a preliminary assessment of the innovation.

“This initial evaluation process needs to be carried out to increase YAM 2.0’s chances to be registered under the Patent Act 1983,” said Nanta after holding a virtual meeting with Maryam today.

Nanta said the cost for patent filing is estimated to be RM10,000.

“The ministry hopes that Maryam’s invention will continue to grow and be commercialised. Patent protection not only increases the value of the innovation, but it also helps the patent owner to generate income,” he said.

Nanta said for any innovation to be patented it must be new, involves inventive steps and can be applied in the industry.

“An invention or innovation is considered new if it has not been publicly disclosed in any form, anywhere in the world before it is filed at the Patent Office or at MyIPO in Malaysia,” he said, adding that in Malaysia an innovation could be protected under Patent or Utility Innovation.

A patent is an exclusive right granted to an invention or innovation which is a product or a process that provides a new way of doing something, or offers a new technical solution to a problem, while a Utility Innovation is an exclusive right granted for a “minor” invention which does not require to satisfy the test of inventiveness as required of a patent.

Maryam, who was accompanied by her father Dr Muzamir Hasan during the virtual meeting, expressed her happiness and pride that her innovation was recognised and hoped that her invention could be commercialised in the local market. – Bernama