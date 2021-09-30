Kuala Penyu, Menumbok villagers supplied with ‘Milo’ water

BEAUFORT(Sept 30): The Umno Beaufort division has urged the District Water Department to resolve the murky tap water supply problem faced by the villagers in Kuala Penyu and Menumbok.

Its chief, Ag Aslee Lakat, said that the villagers have been forced to use the murky tap water since the past weeks, which looks like the chocolaty ‘Milo’ beverage.

“This is very saddening. The Water Department needs to take immediate action,” he said on his Facebook account.

Ag Aslee opined that the department owes the villagers a reasonable explanation to prove the integrity of its officers.

“Do not wait for the villagers to lose their patience,” he warned.

The Sabah Umno Executive Secretary is confident that State Works Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin would not allow the problem to escalate further.

“Therefore, the staff of the Water Department should carry out their tasks responsibly,” he added.

One of the villagers, Matussin Latip, said that he was appalled that the villagers now have to rely on the ‘Milo’ water for their daily use.

He revealed that the issue has been going on for some time now and the villagers have no choice but to use the murky water supply.

Another villager, Mohd Ariffin, said that the villagers are now disappointed at the Water Department and are demanding prompt action from them.

“We are very disappointed. We have had to face this problem for months now. It is indeed very sad,” he said.