Malaysia records 208 more Covid-19 deaths, total climbs to 26,143

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 30): The Ministry of Health logged 208 more deaths due to Covid-19 as of midnight, bringing the total number of fatalities from the pandemic here to 26,143.

Out of the new deaths logged, 64 cases were brought in dead.

The ministry’s Covid-19 death records now include backlogged cases, rather than just the daily deaths with Covid-19 detected.

As of 7am today, the deaths averaged 88 cases over the past seven days.

In a comparison of all states, Penang had the highest fatality rate with 13.9 deaths per 100,000 in the population.

This was followed by Johor (9.9), Sabah (6.7), Perlis (5.9), and Kelantan (5.6).

These five states recorded death rates higher than the national rate of 5.5.

Yesterday, Malaysia reported 12,426 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total active cases to 169,718. This was a decrease of 4,774 active cases over the last 24 hours.

Comparatively, 17,000 Covid-19 patients recovered in the same period. The total cumulative Covid-19 cases have reached 2,228,116 since the pandemic hit. — Malay Mail