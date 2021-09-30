Miri cops end stolen car chase by firing shot into the air, solve multiple cases

MIRI (Sept 30): A 30-minute car chase from Taman Tunku to Jalan Bypass Miri on Tuesday ended with police firing a shot into the air.

The dramatic scene at around 12.50pm finally forced the male suspect to give up his attempt to flee.

According to sources, further checks found the car had been reported stolen from a house in Taman Tunku around 6am that day.

When contacted, Miri police chief ACP Hakemal Hawari confirmed a 21-year-old suspect was arrested.

“The arrest of the first suspect also led to the successful arrest of five other men believed to be accomplices.

“Besides that, two motorcycles believed to be stolen were found and seized by the police,” said Hakemal.

All six suspects, aged between 21 and 31, were brought to the Miri Central police station for further investigation.

Preliminary investigations found that three of the six suspects had previous drug-related criminal records.

Following the arrests, police believe they have successfully solved four property crime cases and one criminal intimidation case.