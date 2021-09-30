Mitrevski hits brace as Rhinos snatch draw

KOTA KINABALU(Sept 30): Captain Risto Mitrevski grabbed a brace as Sabah FC secured a 2-2 draw against Kelantan FC in their Malaysia Cup Group D tie at the Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium yesterday.

The Macedonian centreback scored from the penalty spot in each half to ensure the Rhinos claimed their second successive draws in the group stage of the country’s most prestigious football competition.

Indonesian import Natanael Siringo Ringo and second half substitute Haziq Subir replied for The Red Warriors.

Newly appointed head coach Datuk Ong Kim Swee sprang a surprise by handing youngsters Mohd Hanafi Tokyo a start at central defence while 19-year-old Harith Naem Jaineh leading the attack.

However the move failed to spark Sabah FC as Kelantan FC dominated the play from the start.

Despite that Sabah FC did create the first real chance of the game on 27th minute when Maxsius Musa’s effort from outside the box went straight to goalkeeper Faridzuean Kamaruddin.

The Rhinos then went one step better in the 32nd minute when Kelantan FC captain Zubir Ibrahim was penalised for handball inside the box.

Mitrevski calmly slotted the ball home from the spot with Faridzuean diving the other way.

The lead was shortlived though as Kelantan FC equalised as a result of poor judgement from goalkeeper Robson Rendy Rining, who left his position only to mistime his clearance just outside the box.

Left winger Natanael was at the right time and place to pick up the loose ball before lifting it beyond the reach of Robson and Mitrevski to ensure the teams went into the half time break level at 1-1.

Kelantan FC started the second half as they did in the first and Haziq forced Robson into making an acrobatic save in the 58th minute.

The diminutive attacker was not to be denied in the 70th minute when he slotted home on the rebound beating the unfortunate Robson who slipped as he tried to gather the ball.

The Sabah goalkeeper had earlier made a sublime one-handed save to push Natanael’s shot onto the post only for the ball to fall nicely at Haziq who made no mistake from close range to make it 2-1.

To the Rhinos credit, they did not give up as they went on the attack and one such effort led to the second penalty kick after striker N. Thanabalan was fell inside the box.

Mitrevski stepped up to take the spot kick and he went for power this time around by shooting low into the bottom left corner in the 79th minute for the equaliser.

There was still time for Kelantan FC to try and win the game but Robson was alert to deny them with another breathtaking save from Haziq’s shot in the dying minute of the match.

Sabah, who have two points from as many games, will next face Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) at the Likas Stadium on October 29.