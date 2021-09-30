Most aged 12 to 15 in Sarawak to be fully vaccinated by mid-October, says Dr Sim

KUCHING (Sept 30): Most adolescents aged between 12 and 15 in Sarawak will be full vaccinated by the middle of October, said State Disaster Management Committee advisor Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

“By mid-October, most of our 12- to 15-year-olds will complete their two doses.

“Thanks to the well-experienced Timberland Medical Centre for being the shining example of private-public partnership in rolling out PICK (National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme) for 12- to 15-year-olds in Sarawak,” he said in a Facebook post last night.

The Batu Kawah assemblyman also praised the smooth running of two vaccination centres (PPVs) for the age group in his constituency at SMK Batu Kawa and SJK Chung Hua No. 6.

“SMK Batu Kawa is for students from the school while SJK Chung Hua No. 6 is for pupils from SJKC Syn San Too, SJKC Sungai Tapang, SJKC Stapok, SK RPR Batu Kawa, and SK Rantau Panjang,” he said.

Dr Sim said at the SJK Chung Hua No. 6 PPV, the head and teachers have made available all the facilities and hospitality to welcome the respective school teachers and their students.

He added the vaccination process was running so smoothly that the PPV personnel had time to wait for students and parents to turn up.

At the SMK Batu Kawa PPV, Dr Sim said due to MyVas system being down temporarily, there was a queue, so the next shift of teachers for online MyVas registration began work earlier alongside the existing shift.

“This is truly proactive and thoughtful, extraordinary leadership at the extraordinary time of Covid-19. Everyone is a leader,” he said.

Dr Sim added Sarawak has been entrusted to be the first state in Malaysia to begin vaccinating adolescents aged between 12 and 15.

“More importantly, Sarawak has been entrusted to be able to deliver and complete the mission. Think big, start small. Scale up fast. Together we shall overcome Covid-19,” he said.