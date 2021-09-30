Motorcycle road tax can be renewed at Puspakom from Oct 1

PUTRAJAYA (Sept 30): Road tax for motorcycles can be renewed at 39 Computerised Vehicle Inspection Centre (Puspakom) in peninsular Malaysia starting tomorrow (Oct 1), according to the Road Transport Department (JPJ).

The department said in a statement today that since 2020, the road tax of private motorcycles, involving decontrolled vehicles (vehicles under 7,500 kilogrammes) could be renewed at Puspakom. It was expanded to other private motor vehicles except e-hailing vehicles on Sept 1 this year.

“We hope that the initiative involving road tax renewals at Puspakom will help fulfil customers’ demands and expectations of a more efficient and faster service and would act as an alternative to existing service channels such as counters and kiosks at JPJ, Pos Malaysia, MyEG and the mySIKAP portal,” the statement read.

Those with inquiries can contact the Puspakom customer service line at 03-51017000, or email [email protected], in addition to contacting them via Puspakom’s official Facebook account or the Live Chat function on www.puspakom.com.my. – Bernama