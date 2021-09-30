Nine districts not included in inter-district travel

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 30): The Sabah government has agreed to allow inter-district travel according to zones starting Friday (Oct 1).

However, State Covid-19 spokesman Datuk Masidi Manjun said stand alone districts namely Kinabatangan, Telupid, Tongod, Sandakan, Kalabakan, Tawau, Papar, Semporna and Nabawan are not included for not reaching the 60 per centre adult vaccination rate.

“There are five zones in Sabah namely Zone 1 (Kota Kinabalu, Penampang, Putatan, Tuaran, Ranau and Kota Belud), Zone 2 (Beaufort, Sipitang and Kuala Penyu and Zone 3 (Kudat, Kota Marudu, Pitas and Beluran)

“Zone 4 are Lahad Datu and Kunak, while Zone 5 are Keningau, Tambunan and Tenom,” he said.

According to the Masidi in a statement on Thursday, permission is also given to all economic and sports activities to operate between 6am to 10pm starting October 1.

He also updated that 2,292,885 people in Sabah have received the first dose of vaccine as of September 29, including 2,038,083 adults or 73.9 per cent of the total adult population.

The number of those fully vaccinated are 1,773,611 with 64.3 per cent adults.