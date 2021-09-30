No more walk-in vaccination at UMS from Oct 4

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 30): The vaccination centre (PPV) in Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) will no longer accept ‘walk-in’ vaccine applications starting from October 4.

In a statement on Thursday, UMS announced that its PPV will only distribute the second vaccine shots through booking appointments on the MySejahtera app.

“The public may contact the UMS PPV hotline at 013-815 1373 for more information,” the statement read.

The PPV will operate as usual, from Monday to Friday, starting from 8 am to 5 pm.

The said PPV has been operating since June 14, offering walk-in application, with a capacity of 3,000 vaccine shots a day.

A total of 100,000 doses of vaccines have been distributed, in addition to UMS’ outreach vaccination programmes in rural areas, the Kota Kinabalu Prison and the Temporary Detention Centre.