One new Covid-19 cluster involving longhouse in Limbang declared – SDMC

KUCHING (Sept 30): The Sarawak Health Department declared one new Covid-19 community cluster today, dubbed the Batu 8 Jalan Kubong Cluster in Limbang.

It involved 229 residents of a longhouse at Batu 8, Jalan Kubong, Ulu Pandaruan there, with 18 tested positive and 211 still waiting for their test results.

At the same time, SDMC also announced the end of six clusters – the Jalan Kilang Pending Cluster, Pasaraya Batu Kawa Cluster and Persiaran Silicon Cluster, all in Kuching; Long Maktub Cluster in Sebauh; Ladang 0004 Kuala Baram Cluster in Marudi; and Jalan Bintulu-Bakun Cluster in Bintulu – after no new cases emerged from there in the last 28 days.

Currently Sarawak has 110 active clusters, with nine reported 25 new Covid-19 cases today.

The clusters that reported new cases today were Long Urun Cluster (12), Bungey 2 Cluster (4), Batu 13 Jalan Puncak Borneo Cluster (2), Chama Ajai Cluster (2), Sibuluh-Nowang Cluster (1), Opar Cluster (1), Tembok Limbang Cluster (1), Kampung Segedup Cluster (1) and Kampung Sikog Cluster (1).