Sarawak cops issue 137 SOP compounds, 119 for not physical distancing

KUCHING (Sept 30): The Sarawak police today issued 137 compounds for various standard operating procedure (SOP) violations, with failure to observe physical distancing being the bulk of it at 119.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in today’s statement said failure to scan MySejahtera or writing information on log book before entering premises were second at 14, followed by loitering in public places over the permitted time (3), and premises owner failing to ensure physical distancing of customers (1).

Kuching cops issued the most SOP compounds today at 79 followed by Bintulu (57), and Sibu (1).

In total, the state police have issued 11,412 SOP compounds since the Movement Control Order was implemented on March 18, 2020.

Meanwhile, the Local Government and Housing Ministry issued five compounds today, four by the Marudi District Council and one by the Bintulu Development Authority.

The offences were one each for no physical distancing, not wearing face mask, not preparing MySejahtera QR code, failing to update customer logbook and thermometer not functioning.

This brought the total number of compounds issued by the local government since Feb 1 to 1,502.