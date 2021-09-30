Sarawak to permit all religious activities from tomorrow

KUCHING (Sept 30): All religious activities will be permitted starting tomorrow as the whole of Sarawak transitions to Phase 3 of the National Recovery Plan (NRP).

According to standard operating procedures (SOPs) released by the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), mosque and surau affairs as well as religious activities will be subject to circulars, instructions, or SOPs determined by the Sarawak Islamic Council after SDMC’s approval.

Non-Muslim houses of worship and religious activities will be subject to the SOPs issued by the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) after SDMC’s approval.

Funerals not related to Covid-19 will be subject to SOPs issued by the Sarawak Islamic Council for Muslims and Unifor for Non-Muslims after obtaining SDMC’s approval.

For the celebration of religious festivals for Muslims and Non-Muslims, SOPs will be issued by the Sarawak Islamic Council and Unifor after clearance from SDMC.

Separately, childcare centres, preschools, senior citizen residential and care centres are allowed to operate subject to the approval of the Ministry of Welfare, Community Well-being, Women, Family and Childhood Development.

Premises operators must ensure that only parents or carers check-in to the premises using MySejahtera and only those with a ‘Low Risk’ status are allowed.

For premises without internet coverage or individuals who do not use MySejahtera, manual health checks can be implemented.