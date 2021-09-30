Sarawak United continue to be surprise package after win over Pahang

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 30): Sarawak United continue to be the dark horse of this season’s Malaysia Cup campaign when they notched their second straight Group A win by edging Super League side Sri Pahang FC 1-0 at the UiTM Stadium in Shah Alam last night.

Twenty-six-year-old Tommy Mawat Bada was the hero for Sarawak, this season’s Premier League runners-up, when his powerful left-footed drive sailed past the Elephants goalkeeper Zarif Irfan Hashimuddin in the 60th minute.

In their opening Malaysia Cup match on Sunday (Sept 26), Sarawak downed Penang FC 3-1 at the City Stadium.

Penang, meanwhile, were held to a 1-1 draw tonight by Kuala Lumpur (KL) City FC at their home venue, City Stadium.

The Panthers took a 77th-minute lead through their Tajiskistan striker Sheriddin Boboev and looked to be heading for victory when Romel Morales stunned them with a late equaliser in injury-time (90+3).

Sarawak now head Group A with six points, followed by KL (4pts), Penang (1pt) and Pahang last with no points to show for.

In Group B action, Terengganu FC also notched their second win in a row by downing 33-time Malaysia Cup winners Selangor FC 2-1 at the Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium in Gong Badak.

The Turtles, who had defeated Kuching City FC 2-0 on Sunday (Sept 26), drew first blood tonight through a Dechi Marcel screamer in the 22nd minute.

Lee Tuck then doubled their lead in the 51st minute before the Red Giants narrowed the deficit through Mohamad Ashmawi Md Yakin in the 75th minute, but the Turtles held on for victory.

Perak FC, meanwhile, had to fight back twice to hold Kuching City FC to a 2-2 draw at the Pasir Gudang City Council Stadium for a share of the spoils.

Hosts Kuching opened the scoring through Brazilian striker Hudson Jesus in the ninth minute before the Bos Gaurus equalised through a Muhammad Adib Abdul Ra’op penalty kick in the 48th minute after Nana Poku was fouled by Aylton Ferreira Ananias.

Irfan Bakti Abu Salim’s Kuching side regained the lead through Muhammad Alif Hassan’s long-range free kick in the 67th minute but their joy was short-lived as Mohamad Aizat Safuan Razali restored parity three minutes later.

Terengganu remain top of Group B with six points, followed by Selangor (3pts). Perak and Kuching City have one point each. — Bernama