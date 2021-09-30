Sarawak’s Covid-19 cases drop to 2,487, but still the highest in the nation

KUCHING (Sept 30): Sarawak’s new Covid-19 cases dropped to 2,487 today, but the State still remained at the top of the country’s infections list.

Yesterday, Sarawak recorded 2,967 new cases.

In a Facebook post, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said today’s figures brought Sarawak’s cumulative number of Covid-19 cases to 209,624.

Nationwide, 12,735 new infections were reported, bringing Malaysia’s cumulative cases to 2,245,695.

Selangor came in second on the infections table today with 1,940 cases, followed by Johor (1,241), Kelantan (1,232), and Kedah (1,033).

States and territories that reported three-digit cases today were Sabah (993), Perak (913), Penang (763), Terengganu (726), Pahang (697), Kuala Lumpur (258), Melaka (194), and Negeri Sembilan (132).

Perlis and Putrajaya reported 97 cases and 28 cases respectively.

Labuan recorded just one new case today.