Senior citizen stuck in langsat tree for three hours rescued by firemen

BINTANGOR (Sept 30): Firemen were summoned to a house at Jalan Sing Hock here yesterday to rescue a senior citizen who had been stuck for three hours between the branches of his langsat tree.

In relating his ordeal, the senior citizen, surnamed Ling, 61, said he was in the midst of collecting ripe langsat fruits atop a six-metre-tall tree in his garden around 9am when he slipped and became trapped among the branches.

“There was no one else around and throughout the three hours I was stuck, I prayed and hoped that someone would pass by. Fortunately, a woman happened to show up and responded to my call for help,” he said.

Bintagor Fire and Rescue Department chief Nicholas Belulin said they received a distress call from the woman at 11.59am and immediately dispatched a team to rescue Ling.

“My men arrived at the scene, located about 28km from the station, at around 12.30pm. They saw Ling on the tree with both legs stuck between the branches and used a ladder to reach him and bring him down safely,” he said.

Ling, who lives alone, did not sustain any injuries in the incident.