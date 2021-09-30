Sibuti MP wants all S’wak ethnic groups listed in Article 161A(7) amendment

MIRI (Sept 30): Sibuti MP Lukanisman Awang Sauni wants the definition of ‘pribumi’ (native) be more comprehensive by adding all the races and ethnic groups of Sarawak in the amendment of the Federal Constitution on Article 161A(7).

When debating the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) in parliament yesterday, he said amendments and updates of the list of ethnic groups and races in the constitution were vital in doing away with categorising ethnic groups Sarawak as ‘lain-lain’ (others).

“With reference to the amendments on Article 161A(7) of the constitution, I would like to request for ‘Jatti Miriek’ to be included in the list a race or ethnic group of Sarawak.

“For your information, Jatti Miriek is one of the oldest ethnic groups in Sarawak which is dominant in the northern region. Miri parliamentary constituency is named after the ethnic Miriek group.

“Please also recognise the Lun Bawang, Vaie and other ethnic groups that will be presented by the Sarawak state government,” he said.

Lukanisman said such recognition is in line with the address by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob on the ‘Malaysia Family’ concept that includes the Bumiputera of Sabah and Sarawak.

“The Sarawak state government’s plan to amend the definition of ‘native’ in the Malaysian Constitution is to reflect the multiracial people of Malaysia.

“The significant of the amendment to Article 161A(7) will recognise the many ethnic groups of the Malaysia Family in Sarawak.

“It will be wise if at the closing of the 12th MP, there will be no ‘lain-lain’ category in all government official forms,” he pointed out.

Lukanisman also called for efficient collaboration and management of the matter to ensure success in the amendment of the definition ‘native’ for Article 161A(7).

The implications of this amendment, he said, would enable unlisted Muslim ethnic groups to invest in Amanah Saham Bumiputera (ASB) without having to ride on tickets of the Malays.