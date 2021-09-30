State govt ties up with S’pore firm to explore devt of downstream O&G industry

KUCHING (Sept 30): The Sarawak government represented by Ministry of International Trade and Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneur Development (Mintred), has entered into partnership with Surbana Jurong Infrastructure Pte Ltd from Singapore to explore development of the state’s downstream oil and gas industry.

The signing of the agreement to undertake this Master Plan Study took place virtually yesterday, witnessed by Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan and Surbana Jurong Group chief executive officer Wong Heang Fine.

Awang Tengah remarked that it was timely for Sarawak to conduct this Master Plan Study to transform its downstream petrochemical industry with the current industrial developments which may need to be reviewed to adjust to the changing global demand.

He said it is important for Sarawak to realign and chart new strategies for its oil and gas downstream development in line with its Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 to achieve a high-income status by 2030.

“Today’s signing is a significant milestone in the next phase of Sarawak’s oil and gas development. I believe that with Surbana Jurong Infrastructure Pte Ltd’s expertise, Sarawak will be able to come up with comprehensive strategies for the development of downstream petrochemical industry in Sarawak. This study will take 18 months.

“I would like to thank Surbana Jurong for not only sharing your expertise as a consultant for the Master Plan Study, but also willing to be a partner with Sarawak in developing our petrochemical sector by bringing more high value investments to Sarawak.

“My ministry will work closely with you to ensure that the Master Plan Study can be completed on time and implemented accordingly. In this respect, I would like to request all relevant Sarawak ministries and agencies to provide all the necessary assistance to Surbana Jurong so that the study can be conducted smoothly,” said Awang Tengah, who is also International Trade and Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneur Development Minister, in his speech.

The agreement was signed by Mintred permanent secretary Datu Liaw Soon Eng representing the state government, while Surbana Jurong Infrastructure Pte Ltd was represented by Surbana Jurong Asean CEO Yeo Choon Chong.

Awang Tengah also said Sarawak holds substantial hydrocarbon resources, 54 per cent of Malaysia’s natural gas reserves and 29 per cent of the national crude reserves.

He pointed out these resources have however mostly been exported with little value-adding over the years.

“There is no doubt that exports of these resources have generated much income for the state, but more downstream value-adding activities can be done in Sarawak so that these resources can create greater value for the state,” said Awang Tengah, also Second Minister of Urban Development and Natural Resources.

He noted that Singapore, on the other hand, has no indigenous hydrocarbon resources, yet its petrochemical industry is one of the major contributors to her economy.

He said it was very heartening to know that Singapore government, through its entity Surbana Jurong Group, has developed Jurong Island Chemical Hub into a world-class refining, storage and distribution facility.

Leveraging on its geographical advantage with easy access to the major shipping routes, he said this had enabled Singapore to become one of Asia’s main petrochemical hubs and one of the world’s top oil trading and refining centres.

“This has provided Sarawak with a model to develop the petrochemical industry that suits Sarawak’s goals.

“I had the opportunity to visit the Jurong Island Chemical Hub in August 2019 before the pandemic and was very impressed with Singapore’s successful development of its petrochemical industry. Subsequently, I have proposed to the Right Honourable Chief Minister of Sarawak for us to model our downstream oil and gas development based on Singapore’s experience.

“The Right Honourable Chief Minister is agreeable and supportive of the proposal. With the right conditions and planning, Sarawak should be able to succeed in further developing our own downstream oil and gas industry,” he said, adding the oil and gas sector particularly non-fuel downstream petrochemical activities remain vital for industrial growth.

Meanwhile, a press statement issued by Mintred said a key aim of the study is to explore bold and innovative ways to meet the future needs of Sarawak’s economic development, with sustainability as a core area of growth, especially in the development of the downstream oil and gas industry.

It said Surbana Jurong is studying both green and brown field industrial sites with the aim of helping Mintred transition to renewable energy alternatives, hydrogen, carbon capture, utilisation and storage as it takes steps to decarbonise.

During the period of study, the firm will explore new industrial typologies underpinned by sustainable design principles and construction methods and later on operated at maximum efficiency using big data tools.

“Surbana Jurong will leverage its deep multi-disciplinary expertise in urban and infrastructure master planning, anchored on sustainability.

“The global drive towards energy transition and decarbonisation is a defining force that will shape the future of economic development and industrial positioning. Sarawak’s rich renewable and natural resource places it in a unique position to maximise the value of its decarbonisation drive,” said the statement.