KUCHING (Oct 1): The Sarawak State Health Department’s National Covid-19 Immunisation Program (PICK) Hotline will be temporarily closed from Oct 1 until further notice according to a notice sighted in C19 Media whatsapp group.

The state 24-hour Covid-19 PICK Hotline which started operating Feb 25 was supposed to end in September said a spokesperson from the State Health Department.

He said the hotline service may reopen when the government starts giving Covid booster shots.