33 deaths due to methanol poisoning in Sept alone

PUTRAJAYA (Oct 1): Thirty three deaths due to methanol poisoning were recorded from Sept 9 to 30 this year out of 55 methanol poisoning cases reported, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

From the 33 deaths, he said 18 cases or 55 per cent involved Malaysians while 15 deaths or 45 per cent involved non-citizens from Myanmar, India and Nepal.

The methanol poisoning cases were reported in seven states namely Selangor with 25 cases, Perak 13 , Pahang (five), Penang (six), Kuala Lumpur (four), as well as Johor and Negeri Sembilan one case each, he said in a statement today.

From the 55 cases reported, 15 are still getting treatment while seven had been discharged from hospitals, he said.

Methanol poisoning occurs with the consumption of alcoholic drink containing toxic dosage of methanol due to improper distillation process of the alcoholic drink or the alcoholic drink was adulterated with methanol.

According to Dr Noor Hisham, methanol poisoning is usually linked to drinking illegally processed liquor as methanol is mixed with the drink as a replacement for ethanol as methanol is relatively cheaper than ethanol.

He said the methanol poisoning symptoms are stomachache, fainting, vomiting, headache and blurred vision within five days after imbibing the toxic alcoholic drink.

Members of the public are advised to take individuals with methanol poisoning symptoms to the nearest clinic or hospital to obtain emergency treatment, he said. – Bernama