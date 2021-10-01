5 gastroenteritis incidents in S’pore after consuming mooncakes from M’sia

SINGAPORE (Oct 1): Singapore is investigating five separate gastroenteritis incidents affecting a total of 23 persons, who were reported to have gastroenteritis symptoms after consuming mooncakes from Malaysia.

In a joint statement, the republic’s Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said one person was hospitalised and has since been discharged, while the others either sought outpatient treatment, self-medicated, or recovered without treatment.

The Mao Shan Wang Snowskin Mooncakes were imported by Mdm Ling Bakery Pte Ltd and sold at various retail points in Singapore, said the statement.

“SFA has directed the importer to immediately stop the sale and movement of the product, and to recall those that have been distributed/sold.

“The recall is ongoing,” said the statement.

Gastroenteritis is an intestinal infection marked by diarrhea, abdominal cramps, nausea or vomiting, and even fever and is often caused by contaminated food or water. – Bernama