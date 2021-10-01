Ali Biju calls 12th Malaysia Plan game changer for the nation

BINTULU (Oct 1): The 12th Malaysia Plan, the first major national policy document unveiled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob on Sept 27, will be a game changer for the nation, said Datuk Ali Biju.

The Energy and Natural Resources Deputy Minister said this comprehensive plan aims to rebuild the economy after the devastating effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic and is a roadmap that will steer the development of the country, targeting especially the youth.

The Saratok MP said among others, the goal is for the country to transition into a prosperous, high-income, inclusive, low-carbon, high-tech, sustainable, and globally competitive nation.

“The budget for the 12th Malaysia Plan is a massive 54 per cent jump from the 11th Malaysia Plan, worth RM260 billion,” he pointed out.

Ali, who is also Krian assemblyman, highlighted key initiatives that resonate with his priorities as a representative for a rural area.

“For my constituents, their main concern is bread and butter. This plan targets income growth, which is the mainstay of all economies.

“The average Malaysian monthly household income is RM7,160. The target of the 12th Malaysia Plan is to raise this amount to RM10,065,” he said.

Ali said the 12MP also seeks to provide 100 per cent 4G coverage in populated areas, introduce wider 5G coverage, with 100 per cent urban and rural households subscribing to the internet.

He said RM15 billion more would be invested by the private sector to speed up 5G roll-out nationwide.

“The allocation of 2.5 per cent gross expenditure on R&D (research and development) to GDP, 10.5 per cent contribution of e-Commerce to GDP, and 25.5 per cent contribution of the digital economy to GDP will be a huge boost to connectivity which the youth, especially rural based youth, will benefit from,” said Ali.

He added the 12MP’s focus on green growth is the key bridge for sustainability and the economy with a target of greenhouse gas emissions to be reduced to 45 per cent of GDP by 2030 in line with the Paris Agreement.

“This is a key priority which rural folk understand as it has always been our way of life to live sustainably and in harmony with nature. Now, we must translate this onto the urban map,” he said.

As a Sarawakian, Ali said he is always reminded of his duty to ensure the State is never left behind, particularly Sarawak’s non-Malay Bumiputeras.

“I am therefore very glad that this plan seeks to ensure that the economic growth gap must be reduced between Peninsular Malaysia and Sabah and Sarawak.

“The plan has a tangible aim that we can measure after five years: GDP per capita with a 1:2.5 ratio for Sabah and 1:1.2 ratio for Sarawak,” he said.

Ali said the 12MP is holistic, seeking to be inclusive and providing real opportunities for all the races be it in urban centres or rural districts, and a fair and equitable seat for everybody at the table of prosperity and development.

“Implemented aggressively and precisely, this plan will be a game-changer not only for the nation, but for Sarawak in particular. I am proud to be a part of the administration that will ensure that this plan comes to full fruition,” he added.