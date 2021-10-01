Another community cluster reported in Limbang longhouse – SDMC

KUCHING (Oct 1): Sarawak recorded another Covid-19 community cluster today involving a longhouse in Limbang.

According to the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), the cluster, dubbed the Sepangah Cluster in Nanga Medamit, saw 22 positive cases out of 178 longhouse folks screened.

The rest were negative for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, SDMC also announced the end of three clusters after no cases emerged from there within the last 28 days.

The clusters were Ladang Hijau Cluster 01 in Beluru, Kampung Panggil Cluster in Sri Aman and Pangkalan Cluster in Bau.

To date, 108 clusters remained active in the state, with seven recorded 49 new cases today.

The Bungey 2 cluster recorded 31 new cases today, Batu 8 Jalan Kubong cluster (4), Pinang Jawa cluster (4), Giam cluster (3), Sungai Tangap cluster (3), Ensebang Plaie cluster (2) and Annah Rais cluster (2).