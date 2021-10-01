Cops catch man and foreign woman with RM148,000 worth of drugs in Piasau

MIRI (Oct 1): Police arrested a man and a foreign woman on Thursday (Sept 30) after they were found with about 8kg of drugs with an estimated street value of RM148,000 during a raid on a house at Kin Link Garden, Piasau.

Miri deputy police chief Supt Mohd Sabri Zainol said the suspects were detained by a joint team from the Sarawak Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) and Miri NCID at around 5.30pm.

“During the raid, from the house and a car, the team seized three black plastic bags containing 18, 30, and 120 plastic packets respectively, as well as a transparent plastic bag containing 30 plastic packets, with each packet containing a powdered mixture believed to be ecstasy, weighing about 7,600 grams worth RM118,500.

“The team also seized a black plastic bag believed to contain 590 ecstasy pills, weighing 205 grams, worth RM29,500,” Mohd Sabri told a press conference today (Oct 1).

Luxury items including a Louis Vuitton bag (estimated value: RM6,500), a Dior wallet (estimated value: RM2,500), a Tudor wristwatch (estimated value: RM12,000), a Tag Heuer wristwatch (estimated value: RM7,000), and a gold pendant (estimated value: RM1,000), were also seized from the suspects.

Mohd Sabri said urine tests on the two suspects, aged 30 and 33, were positive for amphetamine abuse.

“One of the suspects also has a previous criminal record relating to drugs.

“Both suspects have been remanded for seven days for further investigation,” he added.

The suspects are being investigated under Section 15(1)(a) and Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

The latter provides for the death penalty or life imprisonment together with a minimum 15 strokes of the rotan.