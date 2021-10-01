Covid-19: 99.5 pct of 2,413 new cases in S’wak in Categories 1, 2 – SDMC

KUCHING (Oct 1): About 99.5 per cent of Sarawak’s 2,413 new cases today were in Categories 1 and 2, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), with 453 or 18.77 per cent in Category 1 without symptoms, and 1,948 or 80.73 per cent in Category 2 with mild symptoms.

Only one case was in Category 3 with lung infection, six in Category 4 with lung infections and requiring oxygen support, and five in Category 5 with lung infections and requiring ventilator support, which in total accounted for 0.50 per cent of today’s cases, the committee said in its daily Covid-19 update.

Kuching continued to top the list of new Covid-19 cases in the state with 787 cases, followed by Miri (307) and Sibu (186).

Another two districts that recorded three-digit new cases were Sri Aman with 123 and Bintulu with 117.

Districts that recorded two-digit new cases were Samarahan with 87, while Serian and Bau each recorded 78 cases. Betong recorded 68, Saratok (66), Lundu (55), Mukah (47), 46 each in Limbang and Pusa, Lawas (37), 34 each in Sarikei and Kabong, Simunjan (33), Subis (32), Kapit (28), Asajaya (26), Lubok Antu (18), Meradong (15), and Marudi (10).

Song, Matu, Pakan and Tebedu each recorded six new cases, while there were five in Tatau, four each in Belaga, Daro, Bukit Mabong and Selangau, three each in Beluru and Telang Usan, two in Sebauh and one each in Kanowit and Julau.

No new cases were recorded in Dalat and Tanjung Manis today.

Meanwhile, there are 166 new Persons Under Surveillance (PUS) checking into 90 hotel and non-hotel quarantine centres, bringing the total PUS currently under quarantine to 853. To-date, 155,503 PUS had completed their quarantine and discharged.