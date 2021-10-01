Covid-19: Cases on decline in most districts in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 1): Sabah recorded 872 new Covid-19 cases on today, with most districts also showing decreasing numbers.

State Covid-19 spokesman Datuk Masidi Manjun also said backlog cases are also reducing significantly, while patients under severe or critical of Category 3, 4 and 5 are also lesser.

“Patients under Category 3, 4 and 5 needing hospital treatment are now lesser. Only five in Category 3, four in Category 4 and four in Category 5.

“Most positive cases are in Category 1 (18.9%), Category 2 (73.6%) and 52 cases still under investigation,” he said.

Masidi added the trend is in line with the increase in the vaccination percentage.

Although those vaccinated can still be infected with Covid-19, but they will not experience the serious symptoms that are common in most patients who have not received the vaccine.

“Today is the beginning of the implementation of the inter-district travel according to zones system. This relaxation was made to help revive the economic activities of the people who were heavily affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We have not yet won the war against the Covid-19 virus. It is hoped that this flexibility will be seen by members of the public as placing the responsibility on their shoulders to ensure total compliance with all SOPs and Ministry of Health’s recommendations,” he added.

Although stand alone districts are not included in the new travel system for not reaching the 60 per cent adult vaccination, Masidi said the state government will review and re-evaluate the performance of immunisation in districts that have not reached the minimum percentage of the vaccination.

“Districts that successfully achieve the target automatically entitle residents to move within the designated zonal area,” he added.