KOTA KINABALU (Oct 1): The state government will do cross check on Covid-19 immunisation figures in stand alone districts.

Community Development and People’s Wellbeing Minister Shahelmy Yahya said this when commenting on the complaints by netizens in Telupid who questioned the percentage of central data that does not tally with the report published by the Telupid Health Clinic in its Facebook page.

“Beluran and Telupid districts, we do the cross check on the figures.

“Based on Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF), the district (Telupid) has so far achieved about 46 per cent for complete dose as of Sept 29,” he said when contacted by The Borneo Post on Friday.

Shahelmy is the operations director for Sabah’s immunisation programme.

The complaint was made online by several individuals after Telupid was announced as one of nine stand alone districts not included in inter-district travel according to zones, starting Oct 1 for not reaching the 60 per cent adult vaccination rate.

According to a post shared in the Telupid Health Clinic’s Facebook, as of Sept 27, 78 per cent adult population in the district have been fully vaccinated while 84 per cent were partly vaccinated.

The other districts not in this new travel system yet are Kinabatangan, Tongod, Sandakan, Kalabakan, Tawau, Papar, Semporna and Nabawan.

However, according to the lasted statement from Covid-19 spokesman Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun, districts that successfully achieve the target automatically entitle residents to move within the designated zonal area.