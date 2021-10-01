Dzulkornain appointed Mintred’s new acting Permanent Secretary

BINTULU (Oct 1): Dzulkornain Masron is the acting Permanent Secretary of Ministry of International Trade and Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneur Development Sarawak (Mintred) effective today (Oct 1).

Outgoing permanent secretary Datu Liaw Soon Eng handed over duties to Dzulkornain yesterday witnessed by Mintred minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, Assistant Minister of Entrepreneurs & SMEs Datuk Naroden Majais and other officials.

Liaw who had served the Sarawak state civil service for over 41 years started as administrative officer at Kanowit District Office in 1979. He was appointed as Mintred’s permanent secretary June 9, 2009.

His extensive experience in industrial and entrepreneurship had helped secure investments in the manufacturing sector. Among outstanding achievements of the Ministry during his leadership are AKPANS gold medal, Accountability Index (5 star rating), Treasury Inspectorate (5 Star Rating), Scorecard Management (100 per cent score) and Mintred Website (5 Star rating)

Dzulkornain was the former head of Entrepreneur Development Division in the ministry.