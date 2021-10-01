Federal govt asked to detail how RM400 bln budget will be utilised for 12MP projects

BINTULU (Oct 1): The Federal government has been called on to provide details on how its RM400 billion budget would be utilised to finance various projects under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP).

Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) Kota Sentosa representative Datuk Dr Lau Pang Heng said the public would also like to know the success of the 11th Malaysia Plan.

“If there was any shortfall, how Malaysia can learn from the error so that the same mistake will not be repeated during the implementation of the 12th Malaysia Plan.

“We would like to have more information on the Federal authorities’ plan to increase the average household income to RM10,000 by 2025. What are the plans to achieve this goal?” he questioned in a statement.

It was reported that the government seeks to reduce gross domestic product (GDP) per capita gap between the Central Region of the peninsula and Sarawak to a 1:1.2 ratio by 2025.

“Why not bring Sarawak to be at par with the development in the central peninsula?” he questioned.

Lau pointed out the prolonged Covid-19 pandemic has led many businesses to struggle with reports of 1,200 companies closing and 10,317 declaring bankruptcies.

He asked how the government would assist the 10,317 to recover and become productive contributors to the economy again.

“The 12th Malaysia Plan presented is a disappointment with no specific innovation, creativity, and entrepreneurial approach to propel the nation forward,” Lau claimed.

According to him, 4.5 to 5.5 per cent economic growth is moderate and could be achieved even without a five-year plan to propel the economy forward.

“It is no longer enough to just keep up with our neighbours if we want to stay competitive in the global economy,” he said.

For Sarawak, he said the people want the federal authorities to expedite restoring rights and privileges under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

“But it was reported that Sarawak is allocated RM4.09 billion for the development of Jendela.

“Members of the public would like to know why the basic development allocation was only 18 per cent of the total RM400 billion budget for the 12th Malaysia Plan.

“We hope that there will be balanced development among Malaysia’s three partners – Malaya, Sabah, and Sarawak. We all know Sarawak’s development is behind the peninsula,” he said.

Lau said PSB expected at least a third of the RM400 billion to be allocated to Sarawak as its infrastructure development is well behind the peninsula’s.

He said PSB also wanted Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) included in the upgrading plan together with other public universities.

“We urge the authority to have more funds allocated for academic research, like the coronavirus pandemic, crime, sociology, engineering, climate change, sports, business and medical topics, to enable local universities to be at par with the world’s best universities.

“We would like to know if the authorities would build more competency-based technical institutions of higher learning to train engineers and technicians to meet the needs of the fast-growing industries,” he said.

On the digitalisation of public services and the transformation of small and medium enterprises (SMEs), he questioned plans to ensure accessibility for all.

“Despite the aim to develop a nationwide 5G network, there are many areas in Sarawak that are not internet accessible.

“The Internet is unstable in urban and suburban areas and little internet access in rural areas. Internet access is very unstable in some of the areas in Kota Sentosa as well,” he said.

He also called for specific and objective plans to end hardcore poverty by the end of the 12MP as well as to ensure the people live in harmony, unity, and peace without racial and religious conflict.

“How can the authorities bring together the divide for the past 58 years? Only when it is realised, we will be able to strive to be among the developed nations in the world,” he said.