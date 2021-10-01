Injured Indonesian import to be out of action

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 1): Sabah FC winger Saddil Ramdani is set to be sidelined for three months after sustaining a serious groin injury.

The Indonesian import will also miss out the remaining Malaysia Cup competition.

The Rhinos manager, Marzuki Nasir said Saddil has to undergo treatment for his injury and need three months of rest on the advice of doctors.

It was learned that Saddil was battling the injury he suffered in the last five matches of the Malaysian Super League.

Although Saddil’s absence will affect Sabah FC’s plan in the Malaysia Cum, Marzuki said that what is important is for the former to recover and be 100 percent fit and ready for the 2022 Super League.

The Indonesian player joined Sabah FC in 2021 and contributed three goals and four assists in the Malaysia Super League.

Saddil’s last appearance for Sabah FC was in the Malaysia Cup Group D opening tie away to PJ City FC on Sept 27 with the match ended 1-1. The nimble-footed attacker nearly scored a late winner but saw his diving header palmed over the bar.

Saddil missed the second group match away to Kelantan FC on Sept 30 where captain Risto Mitrevski scored twice from the spot to hold the hosts to a 2-2 draw.

The Rhinos are second in Group D on two points with Johor Darul Ta’zim in the lead on six points. PJ City FC, who went down narrowly 1-0 to JDT on Thursday, and Kelantan FC are third and fourth on one-point each.

The Malaysia Cup will take a one-month break before resuming on October 29 where Sabah FC will take on JDT at the Likas Stadium.