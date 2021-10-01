KLT November intake opens for registration

SIBU (Oct 1): Register for November intake at Kolej Laila Taib (KLT) to enjoy zero registration fees and zero programme fees.

Classes will commence Nov 8, 2021. Students with 2As & 3Bs in Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) / Unified Examination certificate (UEC) stand a chance to win a cash prize. (terms and conditions apply).

KLT aims to prepare the next generation for the future with Laila Taib Scholarship for diploma programmes available to students with at least 5Cs in SPM or 4Bs in UEC (terms and conditions apply).

KLT alumnus Timothy Sia Kee Hieng who was a Laila Taib full scholarship holder graduated with Diploma in Electrical & Electronic Engineering in 2015 before pursuing undergraduate study at University of Technology Sarawak (UCTS). He is currently a software analyst with E-gate Messaging Sdn Bhd in Selangor.

“KLT provides the foundation education needed to equip graduates to go further into their respective fields,” said Timothy.

Valerie Layap Joseph, an assistant engineer with the Public Works Department (JKR) Kapit received her Diploma in Civil Engineering from KLT in 2016 with a full Laila Taib scholarship before obtaining a degree with University Technology Malaysia (UTM).

“KLT helps Sarawakian students financially and that was why I chose KLT,” she shared.

Another full scholarship holder, Ho Zau Phin who graduated with Diploma in Business Management from KLT in 2016 before obtaining a degree in corporate management from University Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) said his experience in KLT has made his undergraduate study a lot easier.

For more details, contact KLT at 084-311 888 or send WhatsApp message to 016-380 9818.

Alternatively, visit KLT official website at www. KLT.edu.my to book one-to-one virtual course consultation.