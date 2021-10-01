Limbang Civic Centre to operate as quarantine centre from Oct 4

MIRI (Oct 1): The Limbang Civic Centre will begin operating on Monday (Oct 4) as an additional low risk Covid-19 quarantine and treatment centre (PKRC), following the sudden increase in positive cases in the district.

Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development Assistant Minister Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail said the PKRC will increase capacity in Limbang by 100 beds.

At present the Limbang Indoor Stadium PKRC can accommodate 150 patients, while there are another 80 beds at the Limbang Civic Centre hostel, apart from Limbang Hospital.

“We will also set up a four-bed Intensive Care Unit in November,” he said after inspecting the Limbang Indoor Stadium PKRC and civic centre vaccination centre (PPV) yesterday.

The Bukit Kota assemblyman said with the increasing number of Covid-19 cases, the authorities are also allowing patients to be quarantined at home if it suitable.

However, he said those at higher risk or with comorbidities would be placed in Limbang Hospital for monitoring and treatment.

Dr Abdul Rahman pledged there are sufficient staff, equipment, and medicines to deal with Covid-19 cases in the district, but stressed the public must play their role to stop the virus from spreading.

“Currently, the spread of Covid-19 is not under control yet and this all requires vigilance and cooperation from everyone as the virus is already in the community,” he added.

“Anyone with symptoms – cough, flu, and fever – must go for treatment and have their test sample taken for examination to ascertain whether or not they are infected by Covid-19,” he said.

He pointed out that statistics showed around 60 per cent of those with symptoms have been infected by for the virus.

Apart from complying with standard operating procedures (SOPs), he called on the public to avoid risking unnecessary exposure by staying home.

There are currently nine active clusters in Limbang.

Among those present for the inspection were Limbang Resident Ahmad Denney Ahmad Fauzi, Limbang Health officer Dr Norliza Jusoh, and Limbang Public Works Department engineer Noor Ismail Razali.