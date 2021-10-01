Melaka Perikatan denies move to topple CM

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 1): Melaka Perikatan Nasional (PN) chief Datuk Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen denied he is involved in a plot to topple Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali as rumours intensified today.

Rafiq did not comment further about the rumours but hoped that all the political turmoil that has been triggered can be stopped immediately for the well-being and prosperity of the Melaka public.

“I would like to emphasise that I am not involved in any attempt to overthrow the Melaka government at this time, and I remain committed to supporting Datuk Seri Utama Sulaiman Md Ali as the Chief Minister of Melaka until the 15th general election.

“In my opinion, all focus at this time should be focused on the recovery efforts of the country and the state of Melaka, especially for the recovery of health and economy of the people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said in a statement today.

Earlier today, The Star reported that Sulaiman may seek an audience with Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Mohd Ali Rustam to dissolve the state legislative assembly if moves to topple the state government continue.

The English daily quoted a Perikatan Nasional insider saying that Sulaiman has to make a bold move as attempts are allegedly being made to form a new administration, supposedly orchestrated by certain disgruntled lawmakers within Umno and the Opposition.

The insider also revealed that a former top official who served the state government during Pakatan Harapan’s administration has called up his previous colleagues who are still serving various departments at the state administration hub in Seri Negeri, Ayer Keroh, and telling them that the previous government was returning to power next Monday.

The rumours stated that 15 state assemblymen from Umno, PH parties, Bersatu and an independent had allegedly signed statutory declarations (SDs) yesterday.

PH leadership council had also met to discuss the matter yesterday and was seeking to seek an audience with Ali today but was reportedly failed.

Melaka has 28 state constituencies and Perikatan Nasional currently has the support of 17 lawmakers.

There is talk that 15 lawmakers — four each from Umno, DAP and Amanah as well as an Independent assemblyman and one each from PKR and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia — are ready to cross over to a new coalition.

All of them had allegedly signed statutory declarations (SDs) on Thursday (Sept 30) at a venue in Jalan Gasing in Petaling Jaya during a special meeting.

Earlier today, top Pakatan leaders, including from the federal level, had attempted to seek an audience with Ali but were not successful.

Attempts to reach Sulaiman were also futile as the Chief Minister is said to have convened an emergency meeting with various stakeholders to discuss the attempts to topple his administration.

However, fresh information from a Pakatan insider indicates that four Opposition lawmakers had decided to retract their SDs at the eleventh hour earlier as they felt those who had betrayed the former Pakatan-led state government are trying to lobby for top positions in the planned new state government.

Several media also reported that four out of nine PH state assemblymen had decided to retract their SDs today because they felt those who had betrayed the former Pakatan-led state government are trying to lobby for top positions in the planned new state government. – MalayMail