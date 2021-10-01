MIS issues new SOPs, guidelines for religious activities in mosques, surau

BINTULU (Oct 1): The Sarawak Islamic Council (MIS) has released the latest standard operating procedures (SOPs) and guidelines for religious activities in mosques and surau.

The new guidelines are effective Oct 4 in view of the current Covid-19 pandemic situation in Sarawak as the whole of the state transitions to Phase 3 of the National Recovery Plan.

Friday prayer, Fardhu prayer and sunat prayer are allowed based on the size of the house of worship with physical distancing of at least one metre.

All religious activities in mosques and surau are allowed in accordance with Covid-19 SOPs and physical distancing except for activities that require physical contact such as handling of the body of a deceased.

Based on the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee’s (SDMC) decision, only congregants and mosque officers who have received two doses of Covid-19 vaccine are allowed to be present for religious activities in mosques or surau.

Handling of the body of the deceased, management and burial of non-Covid-19 patients are allowed with adherence to the existing Covid-19 SOPs.

Visiting graves are also allowed in accordance with the SOPs.

MIS said the main SOPs that must be complied with are wearing a face mask at all times, taking body temperature, and registering using the MySejahtera app before entering a mosque or surau.

Congregants also need to bring their own prayer mats, perform wudhu (ablutions) at home before going to the mosque or surau and are not allowed to shake hands.

However, banquets are not allowed in mosques and surau except for takeaways.

Individuals who are still under Covid-19 quarantine period, at risk or have symptoms of fever, flu, cough, and breathing difficulty are not allowed to go to the mosque or surau.

Mosques and surau are allowed to open for religious activities every day from 4am to 12 midnight.

All SOPs according to the State Fatwa Board, SDMC, Divisional Disaster Management Committee, the National Security Council and the Ministry of Health must be complied with.

The SOPs and guidelines could be changed and amended from time to time based on need.