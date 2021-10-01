Mukah to get fourth quarantine centre

KUCHING (Oct 1): Another Covid-19 quarantine centre will be set up at Mukah Indoor Stadium in Mukah in view of the increasing number of positive cases in the district.

“There are already three quarantine centres in Mukah and l only managed to visit the quarantine centre at Mukah Community Sports Complex today (yesterday),” Minister of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdullah told reporters in a press conference yesterday.

“The new quarantine centre will start operation end October or beginning November. It will have capacity for about 200 patients. We are grateful to Sarawak Sports Corporation for the use of the Indoor Stadium as a quarantine centre.

“We want to ensure that the facilities and environment at the quarantine centre will be conducive for the patients,” she said.

The Dalat state assemblywoman was pleased to note that Mukah has achieved the highest rate of Covid-19 vaccination (99.6 per cent) compared to other districts in the state.

Fatimah added that 100.7 per cent of adolescents aged 16 to 17 years in Mukah had received their first dose of Covid vaccine with the second dose being administered starting yesterday.

“The vaccination rate for children aged 12 to 15 is 82.6 per cent and the vaccination programme has been carried out,” she added.